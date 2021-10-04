10,800 Shares in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Avient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Avient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Avient by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 651,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 82,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 407,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,026,000 after acquiring an additional 36,167 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVNT opened at $47.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.19. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.80 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.13%.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

