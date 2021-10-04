14,339 Shares in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 14,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 318.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 180.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHAK opened at $43.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $46.85.

