$17.34 Million in Sales Expected for Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) to post sales of $17.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.68 million and the highest is $18.00 million. Capstone Green Energy posted sales of $14.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year sales of $74.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $67.99 million to $81.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $93.50 million, with estimates ranging from $78.19 million to $108.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative return on equity of 123.66% and a negative net margin of 26.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstone Green Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Capstone Green Energy stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 410 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,243. Capstone Green Energy has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

In related news, CEO Darren Jamison purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 161,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,079.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 9,846 shares of company stock worth $40,543 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capstone Green Energy Company Profile

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

