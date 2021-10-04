2,000 Shares in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Acquired by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $261,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 242,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 109,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 112,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,348,000 after acquiring an additional 29,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMC opened at $38.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.27.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($5.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 45,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,579,639.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,872,127. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.70 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.36.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

