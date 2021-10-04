2,062 Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Omnicell in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Omnicell by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Omnicell by 175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

In other Omnicell news, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total value of $4,727,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766 in the last ninety days. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $153.26 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.65. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $69.01 and a one year high of $162.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

