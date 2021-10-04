21,700 Shares in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

FBIZ stock opened at $29.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $248.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.07. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.60 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 22.83%. Research analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.55%.

First Business Financial Services Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

