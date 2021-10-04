22,000 Shares in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Acquired by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GTN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 98.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,406,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,877,000 after buying an additional 696,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 21.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,639,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,361,000 after buying an additional 289,894 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Gray Television by 20.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,144,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after buying an additional 194,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gray Television by 33.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 751,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 187,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 16.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 149,905 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $23.12 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.08.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Gray Television had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is 8.67%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.