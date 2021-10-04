2,762 Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,074,000 after purchasing an additional 218,781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,552,000 after acquiring an additional 203,607 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,610,000 after acquiring an additional 151,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 158,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 534.6% during the second quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 929,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,523,000 after purchasing an additional 783,179 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total value of $3,594,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.05, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,483.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 282,303 shares of company stock valued at $44,075,415 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.12.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $134.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.94. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.87 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

