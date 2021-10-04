$294.57 Million in Sales Expected for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) to post $294.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $285.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $304.00 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $258.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.47 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

In other news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,133.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,984,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,383,000 after acquiring an additional 155,346 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,433,000 after buying an additional 186,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,116,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,610,000 after purchasing an additional 60,494 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 327,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.18. 4,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,618. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 12-month low of $84.77 and a 12-month high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

