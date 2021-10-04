$297.85 Million in Sales Expected for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to announce sales of $297.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $293.90 million to $301.80 million. SPX reported sales of $363.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPXC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NYSE:SPXC traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.06. The company had a trading volume of 298,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,219. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.86. SPX has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $67.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPX by 9.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SPX by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in SPX by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SPX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 130,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

