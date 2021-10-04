$3.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) will announce $3.23 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Carvana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.61 billion and the lowest is $2.67 billion. Carvana posted sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carvana will report full-year sales of $12.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $12.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $15.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.28 billion to $19.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carvana.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVNA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Carvana from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.08.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.39, for a total value of $48,420.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,478 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.04, for a total value of $18,902,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 960,434 shares of company stock valued at $323,102,374 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVNA traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.83. The company had a trading volume of 970,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a PE ratio of -258.83 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $335.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.34. Carvana has a 52 week low of $179.24 and a 52 week high of $376.83.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

