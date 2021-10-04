$326.25 Million in Sales Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) to announce $326.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $325.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $327.00 million. HubSpot posted sales of $228.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on HubSpot from $580.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Europe raised their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 price target (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $662.91.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,240 shares of company stock worth $15,032,410 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $357,338,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,775,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 95.5% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 26.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,828 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,273,000 after acquiring an additional 14,665 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 4.3% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS traded up $8.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $684.23. The stock had a trading volume of 505,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,534. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $281.57 and a 52-week high of $736.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -367.86 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $666.26 and a 200 day moving average of $573.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

