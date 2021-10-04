339,391 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 339,391 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,948,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 179.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 92.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 144,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 25,812 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.94. 322,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,075,717. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

