3,490 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Bought by Pecaut & CO.

Pecaut & CO. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $119.05. The stock had a trading volume of 58,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,276. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.58. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

