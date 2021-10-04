3,922 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,922 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $192.89 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.56 and its 200-day moving average is $203.59. The stock has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $126.64 and a twelve month high of $228.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,230,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,305 shares of company stock worth $40,960,161. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.59.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

