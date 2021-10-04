5,300 Shares in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 75.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 110.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products during the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dorman Products stock opened at $95.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.78. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.50 and a 12 month high of $113.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.75.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

