5,600 Shares in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Bought by Cove Street Capital LLC

Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Meredith by 1,036.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 259,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after purchasing an additional 237,008 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Meredith by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the period. S&T Bank boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 492,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,669,000 after buying an additional 56,042 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 56,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Meredith by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meredith alerts:

MDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Meredith from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Meredith from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. increased their price objective on shares of Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meredith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Meredith stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.65. The company had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,217. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Meredith Co. has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $58.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average of $39.05.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $717.90 million for the quarter. Meredith had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 47.20%. As a group, research analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meredith

Meredith Corp. engages in television broadcasting and magazine advertising business. It operates through the Local Media and National Media business segments. The Local Media segment includes television stations and offers websites, mobile-optimized websites, and mobile applications. The National Media segment consists of national consumer media brands delivered via multiple media platforms including print magazines and digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.