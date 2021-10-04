59,085 Shares in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 59,085 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 24.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 30.1% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,334,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,898,000 after buying an additional 308,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 4.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $55.20 on Monday. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $64.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Agilysys had a positive return on equity of 29.93% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 2,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $142,842.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $440,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,166.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,970 shares of company stock valued at $710,067 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

