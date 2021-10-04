7,500 Shares in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Purchased by Saltoro Capital LP

Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Impinj by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Impinj by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Impinj by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Impinj by 306.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Impinj by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,736,000 after purchasing an additional 77,460 shares in the last quarter. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Impinj alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $56.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 2.36. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $79.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.77.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $47.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 601 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $33,469.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 294,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,412,901.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,021 shares of company stock valued at $469,477. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.