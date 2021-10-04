8PAY (8PAY) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $476,071.00

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, 8PAY has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges. 8PAY has a total market cap of $653,820.56 and approximately $476,071.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00063801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00099883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.82 or 0.00141472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,990.70 or 0.99271512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.08 or 0.06806616 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002633 BTC.

8PAY Coin Profile

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

Buying and Selling 8PAY

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars.

