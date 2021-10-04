$90.10 Million in Sales Expected for Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will post sales of $90.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Accuray’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $88.10 million. Accuray reported sales of $85.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year sales of $417.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $417.70 million to $418.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $438.85 million, with estimates ranging from $434.70 million to $443.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Accuray had a positive return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $110.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARAY shares. TheStreet downgraded Accuray from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of ARAY opened at $4.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $368.77 million, a PE ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 1.86. Accuray has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01.

In other Accuray news, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 314,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Levine purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $54,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,380.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 42,500 shares of company stock worth $154,650 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 71.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 96,810 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 515,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 7.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 122,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Accuray by 62,992.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accuray by 86.4% during the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Accuray

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

