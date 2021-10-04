AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Up 38.2% in September

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,700 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the August 31st total of 738,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,402.3 days.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SKUFF remained flat at $$24.69 during midday trading on Monday. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

