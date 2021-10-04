Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CEO Sells $49,495.81 in Stock

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $49,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ABEO stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.05. 511,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,445. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49. Abeona Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Sell-side analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17,197 shares during the period. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.65.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.