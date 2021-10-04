Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Stock Price Down 9.4%

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) shares traded down 9.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. 7,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 369,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Absci in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Absci in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Absci alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.17.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($2.22). The firm had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Absci Corp will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Absci news, General Counsel Sarah Korman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $425,600 in the last ninety days.

About Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.