Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Position Lessened by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,726,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,966 shares during the quarter. Acadia Healthcare makes up 0.9% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Acadia Healthcare worth $296,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,845,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,297,000 after purchasing an additional 273,954 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,138,000 after purchasing an additional 49,063 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 21.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $64.97. 7,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,702. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.96 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.53.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.