Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

AHEXY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Adecco Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Adecco Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

AHEXY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $25.46. 28,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,384. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.03. Adecco Group has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of human resources services. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, career transition, and outsourcing services. Its brands include Adecco and Adia. The company was founded by Henri Lavanchy in 1957 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Read More: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.