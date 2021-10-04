adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADDYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $158.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.90. adidas has a 52-week low of $147.88 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. adidas had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that adidas will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in adidas by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

