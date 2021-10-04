adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADDYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Pivotal Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, July 2nd.
OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $158.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.90. adidas has a 52-week low of $147.88 and a 52-week high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.82.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in adidas by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
About adidas
adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.
See Also: Cash Flow
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.