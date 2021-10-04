ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on shares of ADVA Optical Networking and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

Shares of ETR:ADV opened at €12.08 ($14.21) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of €11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.91 million and a P/E ratio of 14.42. ADVA Optical Networking has a 12-month low of €5.93 ($6.98) and a 12-month high of €15.48 ($18.21). The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.