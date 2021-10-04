Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $97,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.16.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AAP opened at $208.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $142.59 and a one year high of $220.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

