Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 159,444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $14,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $4,365,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $18,974,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 437,420 shares of company stock worth $45,582,032. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AMD traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.82. The company had a trading volume of 664,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,150,203. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $122.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.57. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.50 and a fifty-two week high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMD. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.52.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

