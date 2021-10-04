Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,401 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RARE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 181.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after purchasing an additional 51,458 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth $256,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 157,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,979,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 32.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 175.3% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 152,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 96,990 shares during the period. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $87.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.58. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.78 and a 52-week high of $179.65. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.83.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $86.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Erik Harris sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $34,323.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,211 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $178.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.78.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

