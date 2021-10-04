Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $124,000 Stock Position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Casa Systems were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 15.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 371,670 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Casa Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,439,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,483 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Casa Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 85,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 81,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 44.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 128,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASA opened at $6.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.23. The company has a market capitalization of $593.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.07. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.53 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of Casa Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $453,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 195,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,000 in the last 90 days. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CASA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

