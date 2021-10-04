Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $131,000 Stock Position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 585.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,459 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 859.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 188,192 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 231.4% in the first quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,103,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after purchasing an additional 770,417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBD opened at $4.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $8.41.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBD. Bank of America cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.