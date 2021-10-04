Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

ROIC opened at $17.99 on Monday. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.69 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.48.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.