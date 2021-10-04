Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 535 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO opened at $47.53 on Monday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.99 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

