Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 7,703 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX) by 83.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,703 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 35.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFAX opened at $82.83 on Monday. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $87.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.27.

