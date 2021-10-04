Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,486 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the second quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $204,118.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $759,773.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 12,412 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,059 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

NASDAQ STX opened at $84.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.26 and its 200 day moving average is $87.49.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.85%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

