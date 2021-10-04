Advisor Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of K. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg by 6,664.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,658,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000,000 after buying an additional 2,619,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,420,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,552 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,843,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,704,000 after purchasing an additional 598,884 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 2,409,090.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 530,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after purchasing an additional 530,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,119,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,174,000 after purchasing an additional 515,561 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $5,408,376.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock worth $32,074,806 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $63.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.13. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.15%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on K. National Bank Financial lowered Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

