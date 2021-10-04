Advisor Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 9.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,074,000 after buying an additional 585,072 shares during the period. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMX stock opened at $86.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.32. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.51). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

