Advisor Partners LLC Invests $294,000 in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $6,195,222.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total value of $2,032,289.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 332,491 shares in the company, valued at $60,968,874.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,510,812. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $178.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.73. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.53 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

