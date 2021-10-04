Advisor Partners LLC Purchases 627 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,031 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,032,000 after buying an additional 82,385 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter worth about $332,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 48.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 297,828 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 97,255 shares during the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $19.66 on Monday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.48 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.91.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

