Advisor Partners LLC Raises Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at $11,952,000. Barings LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 76,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 286.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 27,293 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,716,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,332,000 after buying an additional 226,449 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IFF. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $141.10 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.54 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.69.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 55.44%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

