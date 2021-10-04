Advisor Partners LLC Sells 284 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 247.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 57,865 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 96.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 140.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 16,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDW opened at $36.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.99. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

