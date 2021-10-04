Advisor Partners LLC Sells 522 Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Advisor Partners LLC decreased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 612.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 428,513 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the second quarter valued at about $4,555,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 156.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 221,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,941,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,274,000 after buying an additional 173,976 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 56.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 321,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 115,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.70 million, a P/E ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.38. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 30.04%. Analysts predict that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 77.31%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

