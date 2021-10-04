Advisory Services Network LLC Acquires 7,835 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

NYSE:TSM opened at $111.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $80.61 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $578.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.31%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

