Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUSC. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 407,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,383,000 after buying an additional 26,669 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $44.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average is $44.19. NuShares ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

