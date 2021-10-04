Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 666.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,922 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Bbva USA bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.81.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

