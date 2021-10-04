Advisory Services Network LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,465 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $2,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.63.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP stock opened at $28.07 on Monday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

