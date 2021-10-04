Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 2,291 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $111.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $121.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.46. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 2.26. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $79.31 and a twelve month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. As a group, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,941.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $1,264,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,830. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

