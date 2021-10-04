Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 5,751 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

PNC opened at $198.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.85 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.46.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock worth $845,158. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

